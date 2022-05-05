ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield Police hosting Cinco de Mayo event

By Jonathan Renforth
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Canfield Police will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Thursday.

Canfield Police is inviting you to Village Green from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

There will be tacos, crafts, arts, and plenty of music and dancing.

This is part of the city’s Screen Free Week.

