Canfield Police hosting Cinco de Mayo event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Canfield Police will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Thursday.
Canfield Police is inviting you to Village Green from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
There will be tacos, crafts, arts, and plenty of music and dancing.
This is part of the city's Screen Free Week.
