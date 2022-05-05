Canfield Police hosting Cinco de Mayo event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Canfield Police will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo fiesta on Thursday.

Canfield Police is inviting you to Village Green from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

There will be tacos, crafts, arts, and plenty of music and dancing.

This is part of the city’s Screen Free Week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.