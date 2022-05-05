Strengthen your home before a storm

Reports say that drivers on I-49 in Louisiana had quite the roadblock as a massive alligator sunbathed in the middle of the road. Video shows the animal hissing at an 18-wheeler passing by, as this large gator was seemingly not moving for anyone. Reports from KSLA News 12 say that...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a body was found in the bed of a truck abandoned in a Queensborough alley early Sunday evening. Officers found the body while responding to a suspicious vehicle call just after 6 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Today will be a great day for those who have outside chores or activities to get those plans completed. Today's forecast should cooperate nicely with just about anything you'd want to be doing outdoors. For the most part, skies across Louisiana will be sunny and temperatures will be just a slight bit higher than seasonal averages.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a Texas man killed in a boating accident this morning was ejected from the vessel, then struck by it. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7 a.m. about a person floating facedown in the water in West Cove of Calcasieu Lake while an unmanned boat circled nearby, Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson said.
One of the most emotionally challenging things a person can endure is the loss of a beloved pet. However, losing the pet is only the start of the nightmare, especially if it was a family pet and there are children involved. There's the conversation about death with the kids, helping...
NEW ORLEANS — Allen Berry still wonders where in the Mississippi River his 8-year-old daughter Ally could be, and crews are still searching. But even amid that busy search, he returned Friday to where Ally, her 14-year-old sister Brandy and 15-year-old friend Kevin Poole went missing two weeks ago — and peace washed over him.
The Storm Prediction Center says the next 24 to 36 hours could be rather bumpy for many parts of Louisiana. An active storm system is expected to push through the nation's midsection during the day today. That system will influence the weather in South Louisiana, especially later tonight. As of...
It is officially hot outside and there is nothing better than getting out of the heat and into the water. However, we all know here in Louisiana, that most of our water is brown and not all that attractive for dipping one's self into. Fear not, we still have some...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was injured Tuesday night after a crash overturned a vehicle into the side yard of a home in the Fairfield neighborhood. Police say a vehicle was driving south on Gilbert Dr. just after 7:35 p.m. and went to turn onto Elmwood Circle when a speeding truck coming the opposite direction hit the car, flipping it into a yard on Gilbert Dr. The truck also ended up in the yard of the home.
SNYDER, Texas — Firefighters were battling not flames, but bees in Texas after a man was attacked by a swarm from a large hive. In a series of Facebook posts, the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department shared videos and a photo showing the process of addressing the bee problem. Firefighters said they were called to the scene after a man was attacked by the bees.
Leave the bed unmade, take the shampoo, sleep naked...what do you do in hotel rooms that you don't do at home? That's what we ask folks here in Acadiana. We plowed through all the answers to come up with Acadiana's Top 5 answers. You're on a business trip, vacation, visiting...
Comments / 0