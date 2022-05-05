Peacock cancels ‘Saved by the Bell’

The cast of “Saved by the Bell” won’t be back for a third season after Peacock pulled the plug on the reboot of the original series. Peacock

Perhaps you can be saved by the bell, but here’s one thing you can’t be saved from — cancellation.

The second version of “Saved by the Bell,” which aired on Peacock, was canceled Wednesday after two seasons.

The move was unexpected by those in the industry.

When the series was revived by Peacock last season, the show earned robust audiences for its opening season. It even won an award for outstanding comedy series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

When “Saved by The Bell” was in its glory years on NBC in the ’90s, it was one of the most popular children’s shows on television.

It seemed to be repeated 24 hours per day. Perhaps the new version didn’t have all the charm of the old one.

In the revamped series, California governor Zack Morris sends students from underfunded schools to legendary Bayside High, where the privileged kids become their mentors.

You would think a “Saved by the Bell” revamp would be a winner, but sometimes a show that worked in the ’90s isn’t going to have the same firepower in 2022.

Stream overflow

It used to be something baseball fans could count on during the spring and summer.

Get home on a Friday after a rough week of work, turn on the TV to a Yankees or Red Sox game and relax for the next three hours. There were few better ways to unwind after a tough work week.

Until this Friday.

The Yankees game with the Texas Rangers and the Red Sox game with the Chicago White Sox will be on TV, but they won’t be in their usual locations and may not be easy to find.

First the Yankees. Instead of being on YES, its cable home, the game is one of 21 games to be televised by Amazon Prime, a streaming service. If you’re like me — the only thing you know about streams is that you can go trout fishing in them. That might mean it will be a chore to get hooked up.

Those 21 games on Amazon were seen last year on WPIX-TV11 and WTXX-TV20. Free TV, however, no longer fits into the Yankee scheme.

The Red Sox situation is completely different. The game is part of an exclusive deal orchestrated by Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball. Each Friday, Apple televises two games and this week it’s the Red Sox’s turn.

The problem is, if the game is on Apple, it can’t be on NESN. So Apple is the only place where fans can see the game.

Apple TV+ is offering these games free of charge for now, but that isn’t going to last forever. Eventually, fans are going to have to pay more money to watch the same number of games.

Blame Major League Baseball for figuring a way to squeeze more money out of fans.

Peacock has a streaming package. Amazon has a streaming package. And now Apple has a streaming package.

Here’s the bottom line. Baseball used to be the sport of the lunchbox-carrying crowd.

Now it’s the sport of the ATM generation.