Missouri State

News to Know: A tax break for some Kansas residents, and Missouri struggles to redraw congressional district lines

By Tawnya Bach
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. – Some Kansas residents are getting a break on their taxes. Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed a bill allowing people 65 years old and older or disabled veterans to get a property tax refund of up to $2500 as long as they make less than $75,000. Disabled veterans are also eligible for income tax exemptions. Also, teachers can now receive tax credits for buying classroom supplies.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One of the biggest priorities for Missouri’s legislative session is to redraw the congressional district lines. The legislature now has less than two weeks left and still has not come to a decision. In fact lawmakers are moving backwards on the issue because it’s moved back into committee discussion. On wednesday Representative Dan Shaul proposed a new map similar to what passed before. Shaul hopes this map will ease concerns from legislatures.

JOPLIN, Mo. – We all know the threat of severe weather in this area. How a building is constructed can go a long way keeping safe when that severe weather strikes. Now the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is building a home to the fortified standard set by the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety. The home features walls with six inches of concrete that can withstand winds up to 130 miles per hour. Habitat officials say this is the first home in Missouri to meet the fortified standard.

PITTSBURG, Kan. – On Wednesday some Pitt State students showcased how they helped the community. Displays set up on campus showed the results of community-based projects. Projects ranged from fundraising to collecting food and items. One particular project involved raising money to buy sewing machines and materials for resettled afghan refugees. The students participating are majoring in social work.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT: The U.S. Supreme Court is deciding whether or not to overturn Roe v Wade. No federal protection would lead to a patchwork of state abortion laws, running the gamut form outright bans to constitutional protections. This morning we are asking… are you for or against Roe v Wade? Join our KOAM Facebook discussion and cast your vote on our KOAM InstaPoll @ koamnewsnow.com/vote.

