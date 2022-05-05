One Day, Four Players Hit $1,000,000 From Florida Lottery 500X The Cash Scratch-Off

The Florida Lottery announced that four lucky players each claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game!

Douglas Groussman, of Pensacola, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket at Publix , located at 5998 Mobile Highway in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Philip Linzalone, of Alva, also chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket at RaceTrac, located at 13631 Goldenwood Drive in Fort Myers. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Donald Lush, of Opp, Alabama, also received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. He purchased his winning ticket from Hilltop Package & Lounge, located in Pensacola at 111 State Highway 85. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Juan Quinonez Silvestre, of Jupiter, also received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Quinonez Silvestre purchased his winning ticket from Country Corner, located at 17443 Central Boulevard in Jupiter.The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH , game launched in January 2021 and features more than $244 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.49.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

