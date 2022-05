Investigators have released the name of a the first of two men fatally struck by a train in Fairfield County in the span of less than 12 hours. Hartford County resident Michael Haden Crouse, age 38, of Newington, was struck and killed in the area of the Cos Cob station at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, an MTA spokesperson said.

3 DAYS AGO