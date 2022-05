BROOKLIN, Maine — Some Maine school districts are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks just as they’re hitting the home stretch of another school year affected by the virus. School Union 76 Interim Superintendent Mark Hurvitt announced Monday that The Brooklin School, which enrolls Pre-K through eighth-graders in the small peninsula town, would move to remote learning for at least the rest of the week.

