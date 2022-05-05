Top 10 things to do around North Georgia this May

Make May a month to remember.

Here are the top 10 things to do for spending May in the mountains this year.

No. 1: White water rafting

Head to the Chatooga River for an adventure like no other. With spectacular falls and an abundance of wildlife, the Chattooga is one of the top destinations for adventurers and thrill-seekers in the country.

BBQ, Music on the menu at The Dillard House Memorial Day Weekend

No. 2: BBQ, music and more

The Dillard House is kicking off the summer with a Memorial Day celebration. Stay at the Dillard House and enjoy some of the world famous meals the company is known for all month long, but come for Memorial Day and enjoy something a little extra. There will be barbecue and live music. Singer-songwriter Hunter Grayson will perform.

No. 3: Waterfalls

Rabun County is home to more than 30 waterfalls, the most of any county in the state. An awesome adventure comes with a trip to each. From the suspension bridge and great views at Tallulah Gorge to the kid-friendly half-mile hike to Minnehaha Falls, to dozens of others, discover great adventure on a hike and a day at a north Georgia waterfall.

Dillard House Stables Dillard

No. 4: Horseback rides

The Dillard House Stables is your home for guided horseback rides around Dillard. The company offers a ride down and through the Little Tennessee River. The hour and half tour gives guests a glimpse at some of the landscape and views that you can’t access any other way. A trot through the river is included.

R.M. Rose Company offers daily tastings and tours.

No. 5: Wineries and distilleries

Dr. R.M. Rose enlisted as a doctor in the Civil War. When the war ended, the doctor aimed to provide the public with quality spirits that were safe. Dr. Rose, who was recognized as the best judge of whiskey in the south, subsequently opened the R.M. Rose Company. Take a tour and sample some of the doctor’s spirits on a visit. The R.M Rose. Company is one of a number of distilleries and wineries in the area.

Dillard offers plenty of fishing opportunities for beginners to experts.

No. 6: Fishing

If you’re a first timer angler looking to catch that first fish, head to Andy’s Trout Farm. If you’re an experienced fisherman looking for your next fishing adventure weekend, check out Blackhawk Fly Fishing. You’ll find ample opportunities to land a great fish and a great story in north Georgia.

Dillard features plenty of places to hike

No. 7: Hiking

No matter the month, hikes always provide a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy nature. Great views accompany many of the hikes in and around Dillard. Black Rock Mountain provides several hiking trails. In addition to regular hikes around Tallulah Gorge, there’s a full moon hike, too.

Foxfire Museum (Foxfire Museum)

No. 8: Learn an old skill that’s new to you

Visit the Foxfire Museum and tour the 20 historic log structures that comprise its Appalachian Village. But for something extra, plan your visit around a class. Upcoming offerings include introduction to wood stove cooking, flintknapping, woodworking, a community dye day and more.

No. 9: Northeast Georgia Arts Tour

For this one, we’ll skip ahead a few days into June. From June 10-12, the northeast Georgia Arts Tour returns. Discover the work of local artists on a regional tour across four northeast Georgia counties and one in North Carolina. Don’t miss the charming shops, galleries and studios on the tour.

No. 10 Farm-to-table dining

The Dillard House might be the original farm-to-table diner with the company’s founder, Carrie Dillard, doing it that way well over 100 years ago.

And those traditions continue with many of the offerings at the Dillard House today as well as other restaurants in the area. Rabun County has been named the farm-to-table capital of Georgia.

Make it a May to remember with a trip to Dillard, Rabun County and the north Georgia mountains. It’s a short drive from Atlanta, the crowds are minimal, but the fun is massive.

“A lot of people come for the weekend,” Pam Thompson from the Dillard House Stables said. “They hike for a day, ride horses for a day, they might do a whitewater rafting trip. There’s zip-lining, golfing, you can rent boats on the lake.”

