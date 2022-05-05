You want the Stanley Cup? You’ve got to take it from these guys

Like many skaters before him, Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) understands the difficulty of getting a puck past both Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88). [ FRANK GUNN | AP ]

If Game 1 taught us the Lightning were fallible, Game 2 taught us there’s still some life in those tired old legs.

If Game 1 showed us the Lightning might finally be vulnerable, Game 2 showed us the danger of underestimating a team that has won 70 percent of its playoff games since 2020.

If Game 1 made us ponder the possibility that some other team might be holding the Stanley Cup aloft in some distant arena next month, Game 2 reminded us that it will have to go through Tampa Bay first.

No matter what else happens in these Stanley Cup playoffs, the Lightning proved something Wednesday night in Toronto. Proved it to the Maple Leafs, proved it to the rest of the NHL. Heck, they may even have proved it to themselves.

When these players are engaged, when they avoid senseless penalties, when they give Andrei Vasilevskiy just a little bit of support, the Lightning are still one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams.

They may not be as versatile, deep or confident as they were in 2020 or ‘21, but they still have skill. They still have heart. And in Wednesday’s 5-3 win, they showed they still have pride.

“What does it take to bounce back like that? It takes character. You have to have that in your room,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters after Game 2. “You’ve got to tip your hat to those guys who lose a playoff game and then the next night go in and say, ‘We’re not losing this one.’

“You’ve got a really good chance of winning the Stanley Cup if you can do that.”

Obviously, this series is far from over. It’s basically a best-of-five now, and the Lighting have home ice advantage in three of those games.

Still, if you look at it objectively, you would probably say Toronto seems to have the more dynamic lineup. The Maple Leafs have outscored the Lightning 5-2 in 5-on-5 situations and they haven’t even gotten their league-best power play cranked up yet. Meanwhile, with 12 power-play opportunities, the Lightning have only outscored Toronto 3-2 when they have a man advantage.

But here’s what the Lightning do have in their favor:

Steel nerves that have been forged through years of playoff failures and successes. They’ve been ridiculed, and they’ve been celebrated. They know when to play heavy, and they know when to play smart. They have a dozen guys who know what it takes to be the last team standing.

Also, they have Vasilevskiy.

Say what you want about the offense busting loose and Victor Hedman’s four-point performance, but Game 2 was won by Vasilevskiy in the first 30 minutes or so.

At one point during a Toronto power play in the first period, Vasilesvskiy stopped three shots from three different players in a span of 27 seconds.

And then, at the start of the second period, he made three more stops in seven seconds, including a ridiculous glove save on a point-blank shot from Timothy Liljegren from about 25 feet away.

Less than a minute later, Corey Perry scored on a breakaway to put the Lightning up 2-0.

“It started with our goaltender; he was outstanding,” Cooper said. “We fed off those two penalty kills at the start of the game. It gave us energy, and we took off from there.”

Where the Lightning go from here is still to be determined. It’s certainly encouraging that Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored goals in Game 2, even if they were just add-ons at the time. And holding Auston Matthews to a pair of assists was a hopeful sign, too.

More than anything, the Lightning need to keep the pressure on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are the favorites, and they’re the guys with the history of underachieving in the postseason. And the Leafs acted that way in Game 2, committing the kind of silly penalties that can doom a team.

The Lightning know all about that kind of pressure and how the weight slowly builds until it feels like you’re skating with a piano on your back. That’s exactly the kind of pressure that led to Tampa Bay’s first-round collapse in 2019 after the best regular season in franchise history.

Oh, did we mention this was the best regular season in Toronto history?

Yes, there is still a long way to go, but Game 2 at least reminded us — and the rest of the league — that the Lightning are still the champions of the NHL until someone proves otherwise.

