Belton, TX

Belton High School remains closed Thursday

By Roland Richter
 4 days ago

Belton, Tx ( FOX 44 ) – The Belton Independent School District announced Wednesday that classes at Belton High School were cancelled on Thursday, including all dual credit courses, out of consideration for the difficult time following this week’s stabbing.

A district statement says counseling teams will be on-site in the Belton High School library from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to provide support to students and staff. Students will need to enter the door from the front parking lot closest to the library.

Counseling services will be provided by Belton ISD counseling services staff or local mental health providers. Bilingual services will also be available. Sessions will typically be 30 minutes.

Parents who are driving their student to Belton High School were advised they would need to remain on-site to provide transportation home.

Free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunch were also available.

The district also advised that STAAR EOC testing would resume the week of May 9. Advanced placement testing will resume May 17 – 20, and May 25. The SAT Exam has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Belton High School.

Principal Ben Smith said they were all grateful for the overwhelming support the school, students and staff have received from the community.

