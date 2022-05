ST. JOSEPH — The College of St. Benedict softball team earned an at-large bid to the Division III NCAA softball tournament on Monday, and the school is set to host an NCAA regional for the first time in program history. The four-team St. Joseph Regional begins with Illinois Wesleyan and Warburg playing at 2 p.m. Friday, followed by the Bennies facing Nebraska-Wesleyan at 4:30 p.m. All games will be played at the CSB Softball Complex. ...

