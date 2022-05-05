ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 5/6

By Slater
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of...

live959.com

Comments / 1

Related
Live 95.9

Massachusetts High School Students Build Dog Houses for State Trooper K-9s

Here's your feel-good story of the day. According to a post from the Massachusetts State Police, members of the K-9 division recently met with the Tantasqua Senior Carpentry Technical Division at Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Massachusetts. Troopers connected with students and instructors to thank them for four new dog houses the program built for K-9 troopers.
STURBRIDGE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WBEC AM

Massachusetts State Police Alerting Residents of a New Phishing Scam

Everywhere you look, it seems like we are getting slammed with another scam. One of the most recent scams targeting Massachusetts residents that we recently posted was the 'Care Package' scam. It doesn't matter whether you live in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Pittsfield, Springfield, Holyoke, Westfield, Lynn, North Adams, Northampton, Lowell, Agawam, Amherst, Fall River, Great Barrington and everywhere in between, you could be a target for this scam which you can read about by going here.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bridge connecting Maine, New Hampshire closes due to incident Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed Thursday morning as law enforcement officials responded to an incident involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that troopers took the person into protective custody...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sobriety#Checkpoints#True Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMTW

Man in protective custody after incident on bridge between Maine and NH

KITTERY, Maine — The Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Kittery and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has reopened in both directions. The Maine State Police were called to an incident involving a man on the northbound side of the Piscataqua Bridge Thursday morning. Officials say the man was experiencing...
KITTERY, ME
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy