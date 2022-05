Bitcoin extended sharp losses Monday, falling below the key psychological level of $33,000 after touching a recent high of $40,000 last week. The price of bitcoin was last down almost 7% at $32,256.89, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it fell as low as $32,072.20, its weakest point since last July. It's about 51% from its all-time high, which it hit in November. Ether fell 7.6% to $2,365.29.

