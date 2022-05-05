ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sophie Turner Says She Had Live-In Therapist To Treat Eating Disorder

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFRQp_0fToybUy00

“Game of Thrones” alum Sophie Turner says she had a live-in therapist to treat her eating disorder , and the woman’s humbling words were the “best” advice.

“For a long time, I was quite sick with an eating disorder and I had a companion,” the “Staircase” star explained to Elle UK in an article posted Wednesday. “I don’t know if you know what a companion is? It’s a live-in therapist, who would ensure I wasn’t doing anything unhealthy with my eating habits.”

“One night, I was playing over and over in my mind a comment I’d seen on Instagram,” she continued. “I was like, ‘I’m so fat, I’m so undesirable,’ and spinning out. She said to me, ‘You know, no one actually cares. I know you think this, but nobody else is thinking it. You’re not that important.’”

“That,” Turner told the magazine, “was the best thing anyone could have told me.”

Turner, who confirmed she was expecting her second child with Joe Jonas,  previously said her depression and body-image issues were exacerbated by online comments about her “GoT” character Sansa’s perceived weight gain. The problems intensified when she was emerging from adolescence. She said she internalized the criticism so much that he believed it and would get the costume department to tighten her corset. She said she got “ very, very self-conscious .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyCAk_0fToybUy00 Sophie Turner  (Photo: Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images)

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at 1-800-931-2237.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Take Daughter Willa, 1, To Outdoor Food Market: Photos

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are clearly head over heels for their baby girl Willa! The couple looked every inch the doting parents as they stepped out with their one-year-old daughter in Los Angeles on Saturday (April 23). The 25-year-old actress, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, held onto a pink blanket while Joe pushed their baby girl in a stroller.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Pregnant Sophie Turner Looks Amazing in a Flowing Black Gown at the 2022 Met Gala

Sophie Turner is still our Queen of the North. Tonight, the Game of Thrones alum made a majestic appearance at the 2022 Met Gala. Accompanied by husband Joe Jonas, the actress wore a gothic flowing black gown featuring long sleeves and a silver studded pattern on the bodice. The dress, which showed off her growing baby bump, was styled with a pair of black platform sandals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Joe Jonas
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Live In#Depression#Adolescence#Elle
HollywoodLife

Why Kate Middleton Was Determined To Not Let Meghan Markle Steal Her Style Spotlight

In the book The Palace Papers, which was released on April 26, author Tina Brown talks about the “long and hard” work Kate Middleton apparently did to become a “style icon” and how bothered she was when the media began to criticize her wardrobe as soon as her now sister-in-law Meghan Markle‘s fashion got its own spotlight. Brown says the epic outfits the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who married Prince William in 2011, became known for were “tastefully inexpensive” and signaled “solidarity with working women,” but when outlets, including The Sun, suddenly said she went “from fab to drab,” it was hard for her to not feel “demoralized.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Red Hair Makeover While Mom Is In Ukraine

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, made some slight changes to her hair color. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s daughter added a red rinse to her typical dark blonde hairdo and she showed off the fabulous makeover on Sunday, May 1. Shiloh styled her hair in a neat bun as she sat outside a Starbucks in Studio City, California drinking coffee and laughing with a friend. Although the teenager didn’t fully commit to being a red-head, she’s definitely rocking the rinse! See the before and after photos of Shiloh’s hair makeover below.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

48K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy