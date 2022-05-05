ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Man shot dead in Southeast DC, $25K reward offered for information

WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — A young man was found dead in Southeast, D.C. Wednesday and now police are searching for answers. DC Police arrived in the 2300 block of Green Street around 3:40 p.m....

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA9

2nd man shot dead in 24 hours in SE DC neighborhood | Up to $50K reward for info about 2 deaths

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a second homicide within 24 hours in a Southeast D.C. neighborhood. Officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Green Street in Anacostia Thursday to find 33-year-old Treyvon Green with gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and noted that he had no signs of life.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

$10K Reward Offered In Maryland CVS Shooting

A $10,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a recent Maryland CVS shooting, authorities said. Detectives have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the incident at the store on Georgia Avenue in Gaithersburg. Initial investigation revealed the suspect attempted to steal...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Voice

Teens Charged In Murder Of Maryland's Taon Cline: Police

Two teenagers will be tried as adults for their alleged roles in connection with the murder of Taon Lamont Cline, 20, last month, authorities announced. Malik Hney, 15, of Kensington, and Justin Acosta, 14, of Germantown were both charged with first-degree murder in Cline's death April 22, Montgomery County police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Dc#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WRIC - ABC 8News

6 days, 810 miles later, Mississippi student found safe in Richmond

With family standing by, 21-year-old Kamilah Fipps grinned ear to ear as her mother hugged her near Richmond's Battery Park Wednesday afternoon. Six days after Fipps vanished from her Mississippi college dorm at Jackson State University (JSU), the young woman was found safe 810 miles away in Richmond, Virginia after a week-long search involving family members from across the country.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Credit Card Scammer Accessed Some 100 Accounts For Personal Gain: Sheriff's Office

A man from Stafford County was arrested for scamming multiple people and accessing around 100 different credit card accounts for months, authorities said. Richard Allen, Jr., 22. allegedly stole money from at least 12 people around the county by using their personal information to access their credit card accounts, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy