The World’s Largest Yard Sale is back

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Kiw2_0fTovwFq00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday and Saturday, the World’s Largest Yard Sale will be returning to Western New York.

The day before it all begins, Townsquare Live Events Manager Karen Konecko joined us to share about what shoppers can expect to find, as well as some of the guests coming to the Fairgrounds. In fact, one came with her — Peppa Pig!

The World’s Largest Yard Sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Learn more about it here.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

