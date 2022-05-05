ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge Denies Biden Admin’s Request To Toss Florida Illegal Immigration Lawsuit

By Jim Saunders - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177lyp_0fTovYGW00

A federal judge Wednesday rejected a request by the Biden administration to toss out a lawsuit filed by Florida over the release of undocumented immigrants.

Pensacola-based U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell denied a motion by U.S. Department of Justice attorneys to dismiss the case, which Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody ’s office filed last year.

The lawsuit alleges that the Biden administration has violated immigration laws through policies that have led to people being released from detention after crossing the U.S. border with Mexico. Also, it alleges that the releases affect Florida because of issues such as increased education, health-care and criminal-justice costs.

Justice Department attorneys raised a series of arguments in seeking dismissal of the case, including disputing a Florida contention that the Biden administration has a “non-detention” policy.

But Wetherell, a former state appeals-court judge, ruled that the lawsuit should continue to move forward.

“Suffice it to say the court is wholly unpersuaded by defendants’ position that they have unfettered discretion to determine how (or if) to comply with the immigration statutes and that there is nothing that Florida or this court can do about their policies even if they contravene the immigration statutes,” Wetherell wrote in a 37-page decision. “This position is as remarkable as it is wrong because it is well established that no one, not even the president, is above the law and the court unquestionably has the authority to say what the law is and to invalidate action of the executive branch that contravenes the law and/or the Constitution. Thus, if Florida’s allegations that defendants are essentially flaunting the immigration laws are proven to be true, the court most certainly can (and will) do something about it.”

Moody has filed or joined a series of lawsuits challenging the Biden administration , as she and Gov. Ron DeSantis regularly criticize the handling of undocumented immigrants entering the country.

“Congress has not given immigration officials unbounded discretion regarding the detention of arriving aliens,” the state’s lawyers wrote in a March court document. “It has instead expressly commanded those officials to detain arriving aliens.”

But the federal government has contended that officials have discretion in carrying out immigration laws, taking into account issues such as limited detention space, humanitarian reasons and prioritization of resources. Also, the federal government argued Florida lacks legal “standing” to pursue the case.

“In particular, plaintiff hypothesizes that paroled noncitizens might settle in Florida and, if so, then might commit crimes or require social services,” the federal government argued in a court document filed in April. “Plaintiff’s predictions are too attenuated and uncertain to provide standing. If such incidental, conjectural consequences were sufficient … the federal courts could be drawn into every immigration policy dispute between a state and the federal government. Plaintiff’s theory would characterize any increase of noncitizens within its borders necessarily as an injury.”

But Wetherell, who was nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump, refused to dismiss the case based on standing.

“Florida has plausibly alleged that the challenged policies already have and will continue to cost it millions of dollars, including the cost of incarcerating criminal aliens and the cost of providing a variety of public benefits, including unemployment benefits, free public education and emergency services to aliens who settle in Florida after being ‘paroled’ into the country,” Wetherell wrote.

Also, Wetherell wrote that he has not overlooked the federal government’s arguments that “Congress has authorized it to establish immigration enforcement policies and priorities, specifically those related to allocating its limited resources, thereby conveying discretion.”

“However, Congress was presumably aware that defendants have limited resources when it enacted the detention requirement, yet it still chose to use language mandating detention,” he wrote. “Even if resource allocation and other policy priorities can be considered in defendants’ exercise of their limited parole authority … those considerations do not give defendants carte blanche to release arriving aliens without undertaking individualized case-by-case assessments as required by that statute, as they have allegedly done through the challenged policies — particularly if, as Florida alleges, defendants have essentially created the problem the challenged policies seek to alleviate.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 153

Pam Corwin Fellows
4d ago

that's because what he is doing is illegal and the judge is supporting our constitution! Thank you for doing what is right finally! Enough of this invasion!

Reply(10)
137
America_First
4d ago

Again, Governor DeSantis and Florida leading the way. Keep the ILLEGALS out, and send the ILLEGALS that are here back where they came from.

Reply(10)
114
Lou Cummings
4d ago

Take a good hard look at the Man you voted for a actually listen to him speak. That's who's hands You, put the safety, comfort and children's chances for a future in. You knew better too. Your special interest was all that mattered to You then. How about now?

Reply(8)
63
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

FL judge says Biden border policies merely a ‘speedbump’ for migrants as catch-and-release lawsuit advances

EXCLUSIVE: Florida's lawsuit against the Biden administration over its so-called "catch-and-release" policy advanced Wednesday, with a federal judge saying that Biden's policies have turned the southern border into "little more than a speedbump" for illegal immigrants. In September 2021, the state of Florida sued the Biden administration over its "illegal"...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio Calls on Biden Not to Use VA Personnel on the Border if Title 42 Rescinded

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and other Republicans in the U.S. Senate in sending a letter to President Joe Biden regarding the administration’s possible plans to use personnel from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to manage the inevitable escalation of the crisis at the southern border once Title 42 is rescinded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ashley Moody
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Illegal Immigrants#Florida Statutes#Immigration Policy#Justice Department
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fatherly

Floridians Hit Back at Governor DeSantis’ Plan to Dissolve Disney District — Here’s Why

Another update in the Florida versus Disney saga over the company’s self-governing special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, shows that Governor Republican Ron DeSantis’s plan to dissolve the district isn’t going to happen without a fight. Last week Disney hit back and now, Florida residents are taking aim at the Governor. Here’s what you need to know.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy