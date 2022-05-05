ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian weapons depend on Western components, despite arms embargo

By Daniel Salisbury, King's College London
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trwac_0fTovMv200

May 5 (UPI) -- The U.K. government has reportedly launched an inquiry into how British-manufactured components have made their way into Russian weapons systems, despite an arms embargo being in operation since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Russian material captured by Ukrainian forces has revealed a significant dependence on Western-made components. Multiple U.K.-manufactured high-frequency transistors -- "dual use" electronics that can be used for military and civilian purposes -- were found inside a Russian Borisoglebsk-2 mobile jamming system.

My research into illicit procurement by sanctioned states for their weapons programs shows a long history of Soviet and Russian dependence on Western technologies. It also suggests that states can be highly adaptive in finding ways around barriers to the acquisition of technology from overseas and that more than just export controls are required to prevent illicit procurement.

A recent report by the Royal United Services Institute has suggested that the Russian arms industry uses more Western-origin components in its weapons systems than previously thought. The report notes that: "Russia's latest weapons are heavily dependent upon critical specialist components manufactured abroad." It found that Ukraine's scientific establishments noted "a consistent pattern" across major Russian weapons systems recovered from the battlefields.

Many of the Western components that have found their way into Russian systems are, like the U.K.-made transistors, classed as "dual use," meaning they can be used in both military and civil applications. Civil goods are subject to lesser regulation than military goods, which has been a loophole. The United Kingdom only banned the export of dual-use goods to Russia after the current invasion had begun.

Other evidence also suggests that Russia has benefited from access to foreign technology without government consent over the past decade. This has included weapons, from British sniper rifles used on the frontlines of the Donbas region, to goods for the country's nuclear and missile complex, sourced from Sweden.

The British government's export licensing system is used to implement the embargoes to Russia and to prevent undesirable exports. There are no specific allegations of breaches of the controls by British companies.

These restrictive measures put in place by Britain -- alongside those by many other states -- do seem to have had some potentially significant effects. Ukrainian government sources suggested in March that Russia's armored vehicle plants were struggling to obtain Western components. In April, Ukrainian sources also suggested that similar challenges were being encountered by Russian factories producing radars and surface-to-air missiles.

History of illicit procurement

When faced with arms embargoes -- or other less legally formalized barriers to acquiring arms or components -- sanctioned states always look for ways to circumvent them. Russia (and its predecessor, the Soviet Union) have a long history of finding ways to access Western technologies.

From the 1920s, Soviet agents sought to openly acquire manufacturing equipment from Western markets, as well as covertly acquiring military secrets through espionage. During the second world war, Soviet spies obtained nuclear secrets from the Manhattan Project, despite extensive security measures taken to prevent such leaks.

There is evidence of continuing Soviet interest in Western technology throughout the cold war as the Soviet Union sought to compete with the United States. In 1985, as cold war high-tech competition reached its peak, a CIA report noted a "massive and well organized campaign" to acquire Western technology illegally. The report went as far as to suggest that:

"The assimilation of Western technology is so broad that the United States and other Western nations are thus subsidizing the Soviet military buildup."

Closing loopholes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his war in Ukraine, despite significant troop and equipment losses by the Russian military. Hindering the Russian military-industrial complex's access to international markets will help to prevent destroyed and captured equipment from being replaced, expended munitions from being replenished and damaged vehicles from being repaired.

Export controls can play an important role to this end. Governments, intelligence agencies and law enforcement bodies will undoubtedly increase their efforts toward preventing Russia's illicit procurement. But, as history shows, the adaptive and deceptive nature of Russia's illicit procurement networks is challenging to contend with. Those seeking to halt the supply will need to go further than merely putting in place the embargoes.

The United States and allies should closely work with international partners and neutral states to counter Russia's use of "third-country" hubs to evade controls. Fully halting the flow of components could require engaging a wide range of states with varying chances of success. Re-export risks are posed by countries like India, with whom Russia has ongoing defense equipment projects, large markets like China that have long been sources for sanctioned programs in the past, and even pariah states like Iran that continue to face international sanctions.

Efforts to engage and inform industry at home -- those who have to comply with export controls but lack intelligence on Russian evasion methods -- will be key to the ability of the restrictions to bite.

Russia is only one of many states that have long pursued illicit procurement. The open-source information, tools and approaches used by researchers outside government to understand the illicit supply chains and sanctions-busting networks of Iran, North Korea and others should be applied to shine a light on Russia's networks.

Government inquiries following goods ending up in enemy hands are not uncommon in Whitehall. The most extensive, the Scott inquiry, lasted for four years in the 1990s following the "arms to Iraq" scandal and led to a shake-up of the British export control system.

One of the common takeaways from these scandals is that those inside government and those outside -- industry, researchers and academics -- must work together if export controls and embargoes are to be rendered effective. Only these collaborative approaches will ensure that export controls can help to undermine Putin's war machine.

Daniel Salisbury is a senior research fellow at the Centre for Science and Security Studies at King's College London.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

Scenes from Ukraine: Destruction, atrocities and mourning in Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin

Comments / 13

Truth Be Told
4d ago

Of course Russia depends on western technology. Russia for all practical purposes is a third world country. Think about it, besides gas and oil, Russia has no real industrial base. For a country of its size and population, combined with its natural resources, Russia should be an industrial powerhouse. Again, Russia with it size really doesn’t even have that many mega population areas/cities when compared to Western countries. Why, because Putin and those before him keep stealing from the country wealth to make themselves richer at the expense of the Russian people. Than add that period of communism and you have Russia as a third world country with nukes.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embargoes#Cia#Arms Embargo#Russian#Western#British#Ukrainian#Soviet
Fox News

Image appears to show bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in letter 'Z' after Ukraine recaptures village

A grisly image has emerged purportedly showing bodies of Russian soldiers arranged in the letter "Z" after Ukraine’s military recaptured a village in the country’s east. The photo was taken Monday outside the city of Kharkiv and shows four corpses lined up to form the letter that has become a sign of support for Russia’s military and its invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
352K+
Followers
56K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy