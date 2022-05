The Rangers first round series with the Penguins has not been short on excitement. It’s been surprisingly evenly matched, save for that 2nd period in Game 1, with both teams getting involved in track meets. Unnecessary storylines aside, the biggest difference has been behind the bench. It is not hyperbole to say Gerard Gallant is being worked by Mike Sullivan, who is one of the better coaches in the game. Rangers coaching adjustments are needed if the Blueshirts want to truly take advantage of a shorthanded Penguins team.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO