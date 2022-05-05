ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Crews quick to respond to dump truck rollover on I-99

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Alpha Fire Company was quick to respond and help a truck driver after rolling his dump truck on I-99 and getting trapped in the cab, the station reported.

Alpha Company 5 was called to the scene early Wednesday morning, May 4, at around 2 a.m. in the area of mile marker 71(Woodcrest/Toftrees exit) to find the truck rolled over on its side. It was called back that the driver was trapped in the cab of the truck. Alpha Engine 5-3, 5-4, Rescue 5, and Fire Police all responded, the department shared on their Facebook .

Crews were able to pull the man from the cab of the truck and take him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-99 was clear in only about three hours, Alpha Fire Company reported.

