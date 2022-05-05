ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Identity of man accused of being US fugitive should be confirmed next month

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNaUf_0fTotegQ00

The identity of a man who authorities are seeking to extradite to the US could be confirmed at a court hearing next month.

The man is believed to be Nicholas Rossi, an alleged US fugitive who is said to have faked his death before hiding in Scotland to evade sex charges in Utah.

But the 34-year-old – who appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a breathing mask connected to an oxygen tank – claims to be Arthur Knight, a victim of mistaken identity who has never been to America.

At a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, solicitor Becky Houston, representing the man, told the court she was appearing for “Mr Rossi” – who then interrupted her and asked her to refer to him as “Mr Knight”.

Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC, overseeing the case, asked her to call the man “my client”.

Ms Houston then confirmed the identification of the man will be discussed at a full extradition hearing set for June 9.

The defendant has instructed a QC for a consultation “next week” to go over his case, but no fixed date for that has been confirmed.

He had previously been told by a sheriff in April to instruct lawyers to represent him in the case “with haste”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGWgP_0fTotegQ00
The man prosecutors say is Nicholas Rossi has appeared in court in a wheelchair and wearing a face mask connected to an oxygen tank (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Fiscal depute Clare Kennedy confirmed the Crown will be represented by advocate depute Paul Harvey at the full hearing.

Ms Houston told the court she “needs to look at client evidence and expert evidence”.

She asked for the full hearing, which has already been rescheduled multiple times, to be delayed further, with a procedural hearing to take its place on June 9.

But Sheriff Welsh rejected the request, adding: “I am not prepared to discharge the full hearing.

“The advocate depute and counsel needs to be here to explain why the hearing has been discharged again.”

A date was then arranged for the May 26 for lawyers to discuss any “issues” before the full hearing, which is still set to go ahead next month.

The case has made headlines since the man was arrested at a hospital in Glasgow after checking himself in with Covid-19 under the name “Arthur Knight”.

He was released on bail, but arrested a second time at his home address in the Scottish city after he missed an extradition hearing in January.

US prosecutors claim the man is Rossi, who raped a 21-year-old in Utah in 2008.

He is also said to have attacked women in Rhode Island, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Officials also claim the man has previously used other aliases including Nicholas Brown and Arthur Brown.

Rossi reportedly told US media in December 2019 that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live.

There was an obituary dedicated to him online, and several outlets reported that he had died in February 2020.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia’s V-Day

Ukrainian troops have solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to conquer the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations. As Monday’s Russian national holiday commemorating the former Soviet...
POLITICS
newschain

Lawyer: Alleged Mali extremist was only following orders

A lawyer for an alleged extremist accused of involvement in crimes including rape and torture in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu a decade ago said he was just a police officer carrying out court orders who could have been killed for disobeying. Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Obituary#Mistaken Identity#Violent Crime#Edinburgh Sheriff Court#Crown
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy