Mr. Smoke celebrated its grand opening in Kingwood March 12. Located at 1310 Northpark Drive, Ste. 300, the smoke shop offers a wide selection of vaping devices, CBD products, tobacco products, hookah pipes and glass pipes. According to Manager Blade Clymer, customers can request products if the store does not already have them. Additionally, the shop offers a reward system that allows customers to accumulate points with each sale that can be used for future purchases. Clymer said the business is working on a website that should be online soon. 281-570-6602.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO