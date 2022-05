Ashley McBryde scored her very first #1 on country radio yesterday. Her duet with Carly Pearce, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” became just the second solo female duet to reach the #1 in that 30-year time span, making it Ashley’s first #1 on country radio (and Carly’s third), as it hit the top spot on Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay this weekend (the two charts labels use to officially track their songs performance). .@carlypearce & @AshleyMcBryde’s “Never Wanted To Be […] The post Ashley McBryde And Carly Pearce React To Having Just The Second Solo Female Duet To Go #1 On Country Radio In Almost 30 Years With Heartfelt Messages first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

