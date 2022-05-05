Madonna Has Some ‘Important Matters’ to Discuss With Pope Francis: ‘I’m a Good Catholic. I Swear!’

Click here to read the full article.

Madonna gets that she hasn’t always done things the way the church might prefer. But in a tweet at Pope Francis on Wednesday (May 4), the singer said she’d like a second chance to make a first impression while asking for a private meeting with the Pontiff to discuss some pressing issues.

“ Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear!” Madonna said. “Its been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters?” And while the singer did not specify what was on her mind, she also asked for some other papal absolution.

“I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair,” she added. Back in 2016, Madonna, who was baptized and raised Catholic, slipped into a car next to James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” in which she vogued, talked musical theater and fully french kissing Michael Jackson and casually mentioned that she’d been excommunicated by the Vatican at least 3 times before busting into “Papa Don’t Preach.”

Madonna’s 1989 single “Like a Prayer” was widely criticized by the Vatican over its depiction of Christian religious imagery — including burning crosses and a make-out with a sexy Jesus — which the church dubbed blasphemous. It doubled down on its displeasure with her after Madonna staged a mock crucifixion during a show in Rome in 2006.

While she awaits a response, the singer also announced on Wednesday that she will look back on her history-making run on Billboard ‘s Dance Club Songs chart, where she has a record 50 chart-toppers, the most No. 1s on any single Billboard chart. The pop queen curated the remix collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones , herself and it will be available in both a 16-track Finally Enough Love edition and the 50-track deluxe version; the 16-track version of the set will arrive on streaming services on June 24 with both versions arriving on digital download, CD and vinyl on Aug. 19.

Check out Madonna’s tweet below.