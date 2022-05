Oregon Mayor Mike Seferian will host a stakeholder meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the Oregon Town Project and the Navarre Avenue Safety Improvements. The safety improvement project, which is in the preliminary planning stages, applies to areas from Isaac Streets Drive to Coy Road. A construction update on the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Improvement project will also be provided, according to information from the city of Oregon.

OREGON, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO