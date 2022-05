Click here to read the full article. Sometimes the easiest way to make it feel like you have your life together is by simply making your bed. When you use just a duvet cover and a sheet, it’s super simple to manage. You basically just have to pull out the comforter and fluff it a little to make it look crisp and clean. But if you’ve had the same bed sheets forever, it can be less than thrilling to make your bed each morning and feel accomplished. That’s why I’m rounding up the best bedding at Target to shop now,...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO