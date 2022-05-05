ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Miami group buys Clearwater hotels, converting them to workforce apartments

By Jay Cridlin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciFj8_0fTopl0L00
Miami's Eagle Property Capital Investments has purchased two adjacent extended-stay hotels in Clearwater, including the TownePlace Suites by Marriott St. Petersburg Clearwater at 13200 49th St. N, with the intent of converting them to workforce apartments. [ Eagle Property Capital Investments ]

A Miami real estate investment group has purchased two extended-stay hotels off Ulmerton Drive in Clearwater with the intent of converting them into apartments.

Eagle Property Capital Investments, working with Mexican private equity firm Promecap, closed this week on the adjacent TownePlace Suites by Marriott St. Petersburg Clearwater, 13200 49th St. N, and the Residence Inn by Marriott St. Petersburg Clearwater, 5050 Ulmerton Rd.

The two properties have 183 units between them. Eagle Property Capital intends to convert them to efficiency, studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the 500-to-850-square-foot range and consolidate them under the name Pelican Lake Apartments.

“This was an exciting and rare opportunity to expand our footprint in the Tampa market by taking two centrally located extended stay hotels and transforming them into much-needed workforce housing,” Rodrigo Conesa, managing principal at Eagle Property Capital, said in a statement.

Conesa said negotiations for the separate purchases began “during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.” The Residence Inn sold for $10.5 million, according to Pinellas County records. A purchase price for the TownePlace Suites was not immediately available.

The two hotels sit on 11.2 adjacent acres, encompassing 14 three-story buildings, 209 parking spaces, a lake, fitness center, swimming pool and other amenities. The company said it plans to renovate the interiors and landscaping and add carports.

Eagle Property Capital operates nearly two dozen apartment complexes in Texas and Florida, including the 345-unit Captiva Club in Tampa and 304-unit Gateway on 4th in St. Petersburg.

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Everyone’s moving to Tampa Bay and Central Florida, PODS says

New data from Clearwater-based moving and storage company PODS suggests people are moving to Central Florida in droves. The company recently analyzed data from nearly half a million moves during 2021 and early 2022, and determined that the No. 1 destination for PODS customers, in terms of more people moving in than out, was the Sarasota area. Tampa Bay came in at No. 4, Ocala at No. 5 and Orlando at No. 9.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Inside The Ascent, a St. Petersburg hotel, apartment tower opening in 2023

A 36-story skyscraper topped off last week in downtown St. Petersburg. Developers celebrated construction on the Ascent St. Pete building for reaching its highest point on April 29, according to a statement from Greystar Real Estate Partners, a global managing and developing firm based in Charleston, S.C. At 357 feet tall, the building is expected to be the tallest rental high-rise in the Tampa Bay region.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Miami

Investment Firms Buy Southland Mall, Plan To Modernize It, Build High Quality Housing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Southland Mall in Cutler Bay has been acquired by two real estate investment firms that have big plans for the property. Electra America, a real estate private equity firm, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment firm, paid just over one hundred million dollars for the roughly 809,000 square foot mall which is on about 80 acres of land. The partners are planning a major mixed-use redevelopment of the site. Calling it one of the largest redevelopment opportunities in Miami-Dade, they plan to modernize and reposition the mall while creating new high-quality housing. “It is nearly impossible to find...
MIAMI, FL
