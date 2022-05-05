InterDigital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 58 cents.

The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, InterDigital said it expects revenue in the range of $114 million to $120 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $98.5 million.

