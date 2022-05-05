Lancaster woman sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty to dealing fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman. Following Tasha L. Vargas’s guilty plea, she was sentenced to between four and nine years in state prison.

In January 2021, members of the East Lampeter Township Police Department were dispatched to the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East for the report of an unconscious female.

Upon arrival, the officers found the deceased woman in the bathroom of a hotel room.

During their investigation, interviews and video footage revealed that the woman entered the hotel through a rear entrance where she met up with Vargas in a room registered to Vargas’ name. A recovered laptop contained a Facebook messenger thread between the woman and Vargas negotiating the drug purchase.

In the messages, Vargas stated that she had real heroin, not fentanyl. However, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office listed the woman’s cause of death as acute fentanyl and heroin toxicity.

Charges were then filed against Vargas.

