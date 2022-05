NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina graduate student Kaitlin Beasley-Polko was named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week for her performance last week, the league office announced on Monday. Beasley-Polko claimed two of the three victories in Coastal Carolina’s series sweep of Appalachian State, limiting the Mountaineers to a single run and just four hits while […]

