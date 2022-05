Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a Texas man killed in a boating accident this morning was ejected from the vessel, then struck by it. The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 7 a.m. about a person floating facedown in the water in West Cove of Calcasieu Lake while an unmanned boat circled nearby, Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson said.

