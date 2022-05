AUSTIN, Texas — Electronic signs that flash messages in bright lights at drivers on state highways may be contributing to a slight increase in crashes, according to a study. When the signs display fatality counts, the researchers found that traffic crashes increased by 8% in the approximately six miles after the signs. They compared crash data over a 7-year period, from 2010 to 2017, in Texas.

