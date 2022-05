GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore C.J. Mayhue has been named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher-of-the-Week and one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players-of-the-Week, while Ben Newton was selected to the league’s honor roll both organizations announce Monday. Mayhue, the second Pirate this year to earn AAC pitching and national honors, made his first career Friday start when he toed the rubber at Memphis. […]

