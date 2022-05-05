ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Christian by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 11:18:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnett by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burnett THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WASHBURN AND SOUTHEASTERN BURNETT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Nixa, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
County
Christian County, MO
State
Missouri State
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dickinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to south-southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickinson County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. It may also be more difficult to operate a high-profile vehicle within the strongest wind gusts.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Coles, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Coles; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford Windy conditions will continue across central Illinois during this afternoon. South to southeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph can be expected, with the higher winds gusts west of I-57. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways, like I-72 and I-74. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY The snow is tapering off across the area with little to no additional accumulation.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Christian#Heavy Rain#Dallas#Polk#Stone#Osage Fork
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren Gusty South Winds And Very Warm This Afternoon Windy conditions are expected across all of eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois through this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts around 40 to 45 MPH can be expected. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon, especially in southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. Increasing humidity will also lead to peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s in these areas. Use caution if planning to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 in the foothills and as low as 24 in the valleys expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible in the foothills and as low as 26 in the valleys. * WHERE...The Freeze Warning includes much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warning is primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. The Freeze Watch covers much of the same area, as well as Butte Falls, Trail, Selma, and Wolf Creek. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extensive cloud cover and rainfall is expected to prevent freezing conditions in areas not covered by the Freeze Warning tonight into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover and some air mass modification is expected to limit freezing conditions Wednesday morning, as well, but stay tuned for updates, because there is a greater spread in possible forecast minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet Red flag warning for today across the Palmer Divide, South Park, Denver metro area, and southern foothills for strong winds and low humidity .A fire weather watch is in effect on Tuesday afternoon for much of the same areas in north central Colorado. A repeat of fire weather conditions is expected Tuesday in terms of winds and RH during the afternoon hours, but there continues to be some uncertainty in those conditions given a Denver Cyclone will be in place during the afternoon which could lead to weak winds and higher RH especialy along and west of I-25 across metro Denver. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 pm Monday, with the most significant conditions today. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 to 8 or critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Minimum temperatures of 32 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Some areas inland from the coast in Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties including Camas Valley, Glendale, Drain, Curtain, and Yoncalla. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could damage or kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Partial clearing is expected across this area tonight into Tuesday morning resulting in some areas of frost. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; Polk; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Tama; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne Gusty Southerly Winds Through Afternoon Strong and gusty southerly winds will occur through this afternoon across portions of southern and central Iowa. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph are expected with a isolated gust over 50 mph possible. These winds may break some small branches and blow around lightweight objects. High profile vehicles may also have difficulty driving, especially on east-west roadways. The winds will diminish somewhat by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, very warm and humid conditions are expected this afternoon with high temperatures rising into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Corresponding heat indices will reach the lower 90s in many locations. Please be sure to follow the usual heat safety recommendations for this early season heat.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Custer Co Plains, Fall River, Haakon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Haakon; Hermosa Foot Hills; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Foot Hills; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County Red flag warning for today across the Palmer Divide, South Park, Denver metro area, and southern foothills for strong winds and low humidity .A fire weather watch is in effect on Tuesday afternoon for much of the same areas in north central Colorado. A repeat of fire weather conditions is expected Tuesday in terms of winds and RH during the afternoon hours, but there continues to be some uncertainty in those conditions given a Denver Cyclone will be in place during the afternoon which could lead to weak winds and higher RH especialy along and west of I-25 across metro Denver. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LINCOLN AND EASTERN ELBERT COUNTIES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LINCOLN AND EASTERN ELBERT COUNTIES * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT today. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
ELBERT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy