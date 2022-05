The Yankees’ decision to start Jasson Dominguez right back where he spent most of 2021 was no indication that he’s slow developing or won’t live up to $5.1 million signing bonus or future-superstar hype. The Martian is still with the Tampa Tarpons because the switch-hitting center fielder merely held his own last season playing Low-A, and doing so was very impressive considering he was the youngest player in the league.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO