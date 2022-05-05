Video shows $20,000 jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery in Bronx

The NYPD is looking for three men who pulled off a brazen smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in the Bronx.

The theft was caught on camera.

One of the suspects is seen breaking the storefront window with a sledge hammer, then another man is seen helping him steal from the display.

The surveillance video is from May 1st.

The jewelry store targeted is on White Plains Road.

Police say the robbery may be part of a series around the city committed by the same bandits.

In this case, they made off with $20,000 worth of merchandise.

Investigators are asking for the public's help tracking down the thieves.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

