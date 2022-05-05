Lynx open season Friday in Seattle

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A new era in Minnesota sports has begun. Monday marked the first practice for the Minnesota Aurora FC, the state’s new women’s pre-professional soccer team. The team is community-owned with more than 3,000 stakeholders. The players took to the field running through some drills and a scrimmage to get a feel for how to play together as a new team. Roughly 70% of the team reported for the first day of practice as others are still finishing up final exams. The youngest player is just 16 years old and already committed to play Division I soccer. Some players are still in college...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO