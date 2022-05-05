Lynx open season Friday in Seattle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 14th-ranked Minnesota State baseball team fell 7-2 to No. 18 Augustana, giving the Vikings the NSIC regular-season championship, Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks offered up 14 hits in the loss to close out the season 35-7 overall. MSU will face Minnesota-Duluth in the opening round of...
EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A new era in Minnesota sports has begun. Monday marked the first practice for the Minnesota Aurora FC, the state’s new women’s pre-professional soccer team.
The team is community-owned with more than 3,000 stakeholders.
The players took to the field running through some drills and a scrimmage to get a feel for how to play together as a new team.
Roughly 70% of the team reported for the first day of practice as others are still finishing up final exams.
The youngest player is just 16 years old and already committed to play Division I soccer.
Some players are still in college...
The Proctor/Hermantown boys lacrosse team was against the Owatonna Huskies at home Saturday. The Stealth would be down 3-2 early, but Gavin Reid would score to tie the game. The game would head to overtime where Owatonna got the win 9-8.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday that the Twin Cities will host the 2026 Special Olympics USA games. Walz made the announcement at a news conference at Huntington Bank Stadium. Walz said it will be the single largest sporting event to take place in the U.S. in 2026 and will showcase the state’s commitment to inclusion and “that every single can person can thrive,” according to Randy Furst at the Star Tribune.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In Sunday’s WIAC Tournament championship, the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds faced off with the UW-La Crosse Eagles. One more win, and the Blugolds would champion their first WIAC tournament in 15 years, becoming tournament champs for the seventh time. Standing in their way? The UW-La Crosse Eagles, who hold the WIAC regular season title.
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) baseball team was ending out the regular season with three road games in Bemidji. It was a double header on Friday, in the first match Trevor Gustafson would collect two RBI's in the third inning. Brodie Paulson would also hit a two run homer,...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The MSU baseball team played host to Augustana for a doubleheader Friday. MSU wins game one by a final of 6-2. Cam Kline picked up the win in the contest. The Minnesota State comeback in game two of the doubleheader wasn’t enough, as Augustana would go...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The NSIC Softball Tournament continued in Rochester Friday, where No. 14 Minnesota State squared off against Winona State. The Warriors would go on to win 8-2. Facing elimination, the Mavericks turned around to play Minnesota Duluth, where MSU edged out the Bulldogs 3-2 to advance...
