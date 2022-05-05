Tigers split doubleheader with Pirates as Faedo makes Major League debut

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- As the Warriors prepared for Monday night's Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference semifinals, teenage rookie Jonathan Kuminga was still glowing about his historic start over the weekend against the Memphis Grizzlies.At 19 years, 213 days old, Kuminga became the youngest player to start a NBA playoff game since 1971. Younger than Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and other notable stars that began their careers before their 20th birthday."It means a lot," the soft-spoken rookie told reporters after Sunday's practice. "I broke history, everybody else is going to remember that. Hopefully someone else next year...

