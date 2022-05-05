ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers split doubleheader with Pirates as Faedo makes Major League debut

By Ken Delaney
927thevan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers managed to get a split with the Pittsburgh Pirates in a doubleheader Wednesday at Comerica Park. Detroit won the opener 3-2...

