ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AstraZeneca's 3 Product Updates, Jazz Pharma Licenses Sleeping Disorder Product, Argenx Aces Bleeding Disorder Study

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AstraZeneca announced high-level results from the DELIVER Phase 3 trial of Farxiga (dapagliflozin) to treat heart failure patients. The drugmaker also announced topline data from the Phase 3 CHAMPION-NMOSD trial of Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Twist Bioscience, Astellas Join Forces To Develop Cancer Targeting Antibodies

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive option license agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc ALPMF to conduct research activities to identify and optimize proprietary Twist antagonist antibodies. The antibodies will target an undisclosed checkpoint inhibitor pathway in the tumor microenvironment as potential therapeutic development candidates.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Biotechnology#Novartis Ag#Product Updates#Neuromyelitis#Focus Fda#Daiichi Sankyo
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

The Rise Of The Cannabis Beverage: An Analysis

Consider for a moment the three most widely used drugs on earth: caffeine, nicotine and alcohol. Collectively, they represent a nearly $2.7 trillion global market with ~$420 billion of that in the United States alone. Each has been socialized into our collective consciences and enjoys a sanctioned time for daily use - known as the coffee break, the smoke break and the happy hour. Two of the three are beverages.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Benzinga

Why Hemisphere Media Shares Are Soaring Today

Gato Investments LP agreed to acquire Hemisphere Media Group, Inc HMTV at $7 per share. The offer price implies a premium of 86% over Hemisphere's closing share price on May 6, the last trading day before the announcement. Hemisphere will become a private company wholly owned by Gato. Hemisphere CEO...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Eli Lilly Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly LLY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Zai Lab's Earnings Outlook

Zai Lab ZLAB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zai Lab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20. Zai Lab bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Illumina Shares Are Plunging Today?

A jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware rendered a verdict that Illumina Inc ILMN willfully infringed the U.S. Patent Nos. 9,222,132 and 10,662,473 owned by Complete Genomics Inc. The jury awarded approximately $334 million to CGI in past damages. The jury also invalidated three patents...
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amgen. Looking at options history for Amgen AMGN we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Advanced Micro Devices Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

AMD bottomed at $36.75 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. AMD eventually made it up to an all-time high of $164.46 in November 2021. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Hudson Technologies, Inc.

On Friday, shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) saw unusual short activity. After the short activity, the stock price moved up 2.54% to $9.29. The overall sentiment for HDSN has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares increased by 43.6% to $5.4 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 13.1 million, which is 899.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
131K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy