Arvinas: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Arvinas ARVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the...

Related
Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for BankUnited

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on BankUnited BKU stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Chemours

Within the last quarter, Chemours CC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Chemours has an average price target of $41.2 with a high of $48.00 and a low of $30.00.
MARKETS
#Eps
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences MYOV is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Myovant Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57. Myovant Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Here's Why Dogecoin Is Spiking Higher

If Doge breaks the descending trendline, it will also regain support at the eight-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin may continue to reject the descending trendline, which has happened on the past two occasions. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was spiking up over 3% higher at one point on Saturday, showing strength in comparison...
MARKETS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Boeing Shares Are Falling

Boeing Co BA shares are trading lower Monday alongside several companies in the broader industrial sector amid overall market weakness as stocks continue to sell off following last week's Fed rate hike decision. The Federal Reserve raised rates by 50 basis points last Wednesday, its first rate hike of at...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With HubSpot

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on HubSpot. Looking at options history for HubSpot HUBS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coupang

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Coupang. Looking at options history for Coupang CPNG we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mosaic

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mosaic. Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.
PETS
Benzinga

Zai Lab's Earnings Outlook

Zai Lab ZLAB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zai Lab will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20. Zai Lab bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Alta Equipment Group's Earnings

Alta Equipment Group ALTG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alta Equipment Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Alta Equipment Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CareCloud Beats On Q1 Top and Bottomline; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

CareCloud, Inc MTBC reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $35.3 million beating the consensus of $33.8 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus loss of $(0.27). CareCloud held $10.1 million in cash and equivalents and generated $3.1 million in operating cash flow. CareCloud reiterated the FY22...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Audacy Clocks 14% Revenue Growth In Q1, Lags Consensus

EPS loss of $(0.08) beat the consensus loss of $(0.09). Audacy held $38 million in cash and equivalents. CEO David J. Field stated: "I am pleased to report that Audacy posted strong first-quarter results, delivering 152% growth in Adjusted EBITDA led by double-digit revenue growth in both digital and spot radio."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For May 9, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Exelon Corporation EXC to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion before the opening bell. Exelon shares rose 0.4% to $47.25 in after-hours trading. Allakos Inc. ALLK posted a loss of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

150M Dogecoin Transferred In A Single Transaction

Exactly 150 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — continue to show heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Kinder Morgan?

Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) short percent of float has fallen 12.2% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 28.51 million shares sold short, which is 1.44% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

