Despite having an extraordinary track record on Wall Street, 2022 has been a testing year for FAANG stocks. Having taken a battering from tech stock sell-offs in the wake of record-breaking inflation and supply chain issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, leading growth stocks have struggled to recapture the form that pushed many companies to new all-time high prices last year. With firms like Netflix, which had a considerable presence in Russia before ceasing operation in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, geopolitical tensions have also hit traditionally steady stocks hard.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO