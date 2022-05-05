ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Africa CDC urges COVID-19 vaccine buyers to order from S.Africa's Aspen

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

JOHANNESBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - Africa’s top public health body urged all those purchasing COVID-19 vaccines for the continent to place orders with South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare , saying the market was key to developing vaccine manufacturing on the continent.

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said it was doing everything it could behind the scenes to prevent a situation where Aspen closes its facility due to a lack of orders. (Reporting by James Macharia Chege and Estelle Shirbon)

