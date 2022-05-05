Search for suspects stops at I-70 in Wabaunsee County

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A search for two suspects ended in Wabaunsee County when the K-9 unit tracked them to I-70.

A Kansas Highway Patrol pursuit ended on Windy Hill Road in Wabaunsee County when two suspects took off on foot just south of the 24/7 Travel Store Wednesday evening, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents who live in the area were cautioned by the sheriff’s office to lock their doors and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. Deputies from the Wabaunsee County and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Offices plus the Kansas Highway Patrol were all involved in the search.

The K-9 tracked them to I-70 east of Keene-Eskridge. In a social media post, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office informed the community they believed the suspects had left the area. “When this happens it means they probably called someone and got a ride,” the sheriff’s office said.

Residents were cautioned to still be alert and call if they see anything suspicious.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.