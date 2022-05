CONCORD, Va. – Virginia State Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning. At about 7:30 a.m., a 2005 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle was driving east on Doss Rd when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road again and came to rest in a ditch, according to authorities.

CONCORD, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO