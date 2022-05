RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - High school seniors working hard on their CPR skills. That’s what we found at the medical academy contained inside the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology. Students enrolled in this academy have shown an interest in a career in health and medicine. At the end of this EMT class, students will take a test, hopefully, pass, and become certified.

