Cicero, IL

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Cicero; hit-and-run suspect at large

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

A 35-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in west suburban Cicero, a town spokesman said.

The local man was hit while crossing the street sometime before 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Cicero Avenue and 24th Street. He later died.

Cicero Avenue was closed in both directions from Ogden Avenue to Cermak Road after the incident.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the fatal crash or who was involved.

Police are looking at videos in the area to identify the vehicle and driver.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

