Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win

May 5 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Missouri won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket and surprised his wife with the winnings when she returned from a trip.

The man told lottery officials that he purchased a Millionaire Blowout ticket following a hard day at work and while he was missing his wife who was out of town.

"My luck had to change," he said.

The husband did not tell his wife about the lottery win until he took her to the lottery's regional office in Kansas City to collect his winnings.

"When I saw the paperwork I said, 'Oh babe, you won $1,000!' And he goes, 'Yeah,' and then I realized 'Oh my God, you won $50,000!' and he grinned real big and said, 'No, we won $50,000.'"

The couple will use the money to purchase a pontoon boat and take a trip to Jamaica.

