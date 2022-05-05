ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri husband surprises wife with $50,000 lottery win

By Wade Sheridan
 4 days ago
May 5 (UPI) -- An unidentified man from Missouri won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket and surprised his wife with the winnings when she returned from a trip.

The man told lottery officials that he purchased a Millionaire Blowout ticket following a hard day at work and while he was missing his wife who was out of town.

"My luck had to change," he said.

The husband did not tell his wife about the lottery win until he took her to the lottery's regional office in Kansas City to collect his winnings.

"When I saw the paperwork I said, 'Oh babe, you won $1,000!' And he goes, 'Yeah,' and then I realized 'Oh my God, you won $50,000!' and he grinned real big and said, 'No, we won $50,000.'"

The couple will use the money to purchase a pontoon boat and take a trip to Jamaica.

In April, Elementary school teacher Robyn Mejia won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that her husband bought her after a rough week.

Comments / 18

David Remshardt
4d ago

firstly congratulations to u folks and remember god answer unanswered prayers. Second about Ukraine I have nothing against them folks but we have veterans homeless and need help but ppl like yourself worried about a country that didn't give it's life for your freedom.

Reply(1)
8
Brenda Barnes
3d ago

They won the money and God does answer prayers and they are free to help anyone they choose but I do agree the Veterans that fought for us should be remembered and help others if you can 🙏 🙏

Reply
5
