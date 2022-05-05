ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper, TX

Spring Rains Are Raising Cooper Lake Level; Fishing Is Good

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Steve says the fishing at the lake has been excellent, as seen by the photo...

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
WATCH: Storm cellar door ripped off during North Texas tornado

WILBARGER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A viewer in the path of Wednesday’s tornado warned storms in Texoma captured a moment you’ve got to see. While seeking refuge from the confirmed tornado that was on the ground in Wilbarger County near Lockett, the doors of the cellar were ripped from their hinges. Thankfully, no one was injured. […]
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
Next Weather Alert: More Storms Expected To Develop North Of The Metro During Evening Commute

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms featuring large hail and strong wind gusts have pulled through Minnesota as of early Monday afternoon. However, another round of potentially severe storms are on the way for this Next Weather Alert day. The first round of storms tracked through the state in the morning from the southwest to the northeast, just clipping the north metro. Many counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings as the storms moved through. The storm was mostly clear of the state by early afternoon. Some damage has been reported. In Chisago, power lines were blown over near the high school. Classes were cancelled. A...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
‘Bang, sizzle, flash:’ Lightning strikes near Tyler business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Around 11 a.m. Thursday, lightning struck a power line outside of Harris Nursery and Garden Center in Tyler at Highway 69 and County Road 490. No fire was detected at the time the fire department arrived, though a power line was down in the grass causing smoke.
TYLER, TX

