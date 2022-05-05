Spring Rains Are Raising Cooper Lake Level; Fishing Is Good

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Storms featuring large hail and strong wind gusts have pulled through Minnesota as of early Monday afternoon. However, another round of potentially severe storms are on the way for this Next Weather Alert day. The first round of storms tracked through the state in the morning from the southwest to the northeast, just clipping the north metro. Many counties were under severe thunderstorm warnings as the storms moved through. The storm was mostly clear of the state by early afternoon. Some damage has been reported. In Chisago, power lines were blown over near the high school. Classes were cancelled. A...

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO