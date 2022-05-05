Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Adrian Morris Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo (Twan Morris)

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month.

Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.

Meanwhile, support was pouring in for Morris' family.

As of Thursday, May 5, more than $1,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe page launched by Twan Morris.

"Adrian dedicated his life to helping his family however he could," the page reads. "He was a very talented mechanic and cars were a huge passion for him."

Funds will go toward covering funeral costs.

