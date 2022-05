GAFFNEY, S.C. — Fire crews were able to rescue a teenager who was trapped after falling down a well in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the Gaffney City Fire Department said that they were called to help a 14-year-old who had fallen 40 feet down into a well. The teenager was treading water and holding on to pipes to stay above water at the bottom of the well.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO